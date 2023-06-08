Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsbuilding adjacent to dixie theater sold to fund cultural center in downtown staunton
Culture

Building adjacent to Dixie Theater sold to fund cultural center in downtown Staunton

Crystal Graham
Published date:

arcadia project logoArcadia Project has sold a building adjacent to the former Dixie Theater in downtown Staunton to help fund a new cultural center to include a movie theater, event space, café and two classrooms.

The 119 E. Beverley Street building was sold to Miller & Associates, a development services provider specializing in the adaptive reuse of historic structures, who plans to develop the property into 23 rental apartments with commercial space on the ground level.

“These historic buildings are vital, and breathing new life into them is essential,” said Robin Miller of Miller & Associates. “I have believed in the vision of the Arcadia Project since its inception and am excited that this joint effort will catalyze development in downtown Staunton.”

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development offered a $1.5 million grant to the nonprofit organization from its Industrial Revitalization Fund but required a 1:1 matching grant. The proceeds from the building sale will be used toward that match and secure funding to move forward with the cultural center.

“This is a win-win,” said Pamela Mason Wagner, executive director of Arcadia Project. “The renovation of both historic buildings at the east end of Beverley Street is significant to the economic vitality of downtown Staunton. We are thrilled that Miller & Associates will be offering much-needed housing options while the Arcadia Project simultaneously develops the adjacent space for community activities.”

For more information, visit https://thearcadiaproject.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Poor air quality in Virginia likely to remain for days due to Canadian wildfires; N95 masks recommended
2 If Virginia needs extra juice this weekend, there’s Duke’s ninth-inning stolen base
3 ‘Ongoing dispute’ likely cause of mass shooting after graduation ceremony in Richmond
4 Two former Virginia residents dead after small plane crash in Colonial Beach
5 Family of man shot by police at Harrisonburg Walmart disputes official story

Latest News

person in mask outdoors
Local

Explainer: What the wildfires mean for our physical and mental health

Crystal Graham
tim kaine
U.S./World

Sen Tim Kaine, feeling ‘helpless’ in response to gun violence: ‘There’s no safe space left’

Chris Graham

Tim Kaine is a former mayor of Richmond, which saw a high school graduation marred by gun violence this week, with the shooting deaths of a Huguenot High School graduate, Shawn Jackson, 18, and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, 36.

covid-19
U.S./World

Post-COVID, Kaine introduces Roadmap to Recovery to build on economic progress

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine revealed his Roadmap to Recovery today in response to the expiration of the national COVID emergency last month.

dogs
Local

‘Shelter is full’: Animal shelter waiving adoption fees for dogs Friday and Saturday

Crystal Graham
police
Local

Charlottesville Interim Police Chief Durrette recognized for improved civilian oversight

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local

Palmyra man dies in Fluvanna County head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Rebecca Barnabi
wildfire smoke charlottesville virginia
Virginia

Virginia air quality unhealthy: What that means for UVA baseball, other outdoor activities

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy