Bronco Mendenhall reassembling Virginia staff at new job in New Mexico

Former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is getting the band back together out at New Mexico, which hired Mendenhall to take over its moribund program earlier this month.

Mendenhall has hired Nick Howell, the defensive coordinator at the heart of his departure from Virginia two Decembers ago, to serve as his DC out in Albuquerque.

Jason Beck, who wanted, but was not interviewed for, the offensive coordinator job when Mendenhall left, and Tony Elliott took over, will be the OC at UNM.

Other staff hires with UVA ties:

Famika Anae, the son of former UVA offensive coordinator Robert Anae , and was the assistant O line coach for two seasons under Mendenhall, will coach the O line at New Mexico.

the son of former UVA offensive coordinator , and was the assistant O line coach for two seasons under Mendenhall, will coach the O line at New Mexico. Evan Butts, a four-year player at Virginia who was on Mendenhall’s staff for two years, then on Elliott’s staff for two years, will serve as director of scouting.

a four-year player at Virginia who was on Mendenhall’s staff for two years, then on Elliott’s staff for two years, will serve as director of scouting. Kirk Garner , a four-year player at Virginia who was a grad assistant for three years on Mendenhall’s staff, is the running backs coach.

, a four-year player at Virginia who was a grad assistant for three years on Mendenhall’s staff, is the running backs coach. Patrick Hickman, the director of player development for two seasons, then the director of scouting for three more for Mendenhall at Virginia, will be chief of staff/director of player personnel.

the director of player development for two seasons, then the director of scouting for three more for Mendenhall at Virginia, will be chief of staff/director of player personnel. Shane Hunter , who coached inside linebackers and safeties at Virginia from 2016-2021, will be the special-teams coordinator.

, who coached inside linebackers and safeties at Virginia from 2016-2021, will be the special-teams coordinator. Matt Johns , a former starting QB at Virginia, who served on Mendenhall’s staff for one year, before a five-year tenure at William & Mary under another former UVA coach, Mike London , will coach the tight ends.

, a former starting QB at Virginia, who served on Mendenhall’s staff for one year, before a five-year tenure at William & Mary under another former UVA coach, , will coach the tight ends. Charles Mack, a scout and grad assistant for three years at Virginia under Mendenhall, and one year under Elliott, will coach the DBs.

a scout and grad assistant for three years at Virginia under Mendenhall, and one year under Elliott, will coach the DBs. Nate Pototschnik , an assistant football strength and conditioning coach on Mendenhall’s staff for five years, and then another year under Elliott, will serve as the head athletic performance coach.

, an assistant football strength and conditioning coach on Mendenhall’s staff for five years, and then another year under Elliott, will serve as the head athletic performance coach. Joe Spaziani, the long snapper for three seasons at Virginia, who was on Mendenhall’s staff for two years and then worked under Elliott the past two years, will serve as director of operations.

the long snapper for three seasons at Virginia, who was on Mendenhall’s staff for two years and then worked under Elliott the past two years, will serve as director of operations. Donte Wilkins, a four-year player at Virginia, who served on Mendenhall’s staff for three years as a scout and grad assistant, will coach the D line.

By my count, that’s 12 guys on what is a 14-coach full-time staff.

Mendenhall’s New Mexico staff knows Virginia better than Elliott’s staff.