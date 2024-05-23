Beyond the Escape Room: ‘Amazing Race’ type adventure comes to Staunton, Charlottesville

If you are a fan of the TV show “The Amazing Race,” a new adventure game that will take place throughout Staunton and Charlottesville may be right up your alley.

Crack the Code Escape Room and Immersion Escape Rooms are teaming up for a live game experience titled “Eradication.”

The event will take place in Staunton on July 7 and in Charlottesville on July 28.

“Eradication” is an immersive, three-hour live game that takes participants on an exciting journey through the city. The story will take players to a gripping conflict between a powerful medical corporation and a passionate activist. As they unravel the story, participants will uncover hidden truths and like a choose your own adventure book, make choices.

“This event is unlike any other escape room experience,” said Beth Rosen, owner of Crack the Code Escape Room. “By integrating the entire city into the game, we’re creating a truly immersive adventure that challenges players to think critically and act decisively.”

The adventure involves both walking and driving, making it a dynamic experience that showcases the best of each city’s landmarks and hidden gems.

Only 32 tickets will be available for each date ensuring a personalized and engaging experience for all participants, according to organizers. All players must be 21 years or older.

“We’re excited to partner with Crack the Code Escape Room to bring this innovative experience to life,” said Mark Hartman, owner of Immersion Escape Rooms. “It’s an opportunity for participants to dive deep into a compelling narrative while exploring their city in a whole new way.”

Tickets are $100 per player and include snacks and drinks to keep participants energized throughout the event. Early booking is recommended.

The event can also be accessed through the Crack the Code Escape Room and Immersion Escape Rooms websites.