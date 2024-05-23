Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Beyond the Escape Room: ‘Amazing Race’ type adventure comes to Staunton, Charlottesville
Arts & Media, Local

Beyond the Escape Room: ‘Amazing Race’ type adventure comes to Staunton, Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Published date:

eradication escape room If you are a fan of the TV show “The Amazing Race,” a new adventure game that will take place throughout Staunton and Charlottesville may be right up your alley.

Crack the Code Escape Room and Immersion Escape Rooms are teaming up for a live game experience titled “Eradication.”

The event will take place in Staunton on July 7 and in Charlottesville on July 28.

“Eradication” is an immersive, three-hour live game that takes participants on an exciting journey through the city. The story will take players to a gripping conflict between a powerful medical corporation and a passionate activist. As they unravel the story, participants will uncover hidden truths and like a choose your own adventure book, make choices.

“This event is unlike any other escape room experience,” said Beth Rosen, owner of Crack the Code Escape Room. “By integrating the entire city into the game, we’re creating a truly immersive adventure that challenges players to think critically and act decisively.”

The adventure involves both walking and driving, making it a dynamic experience that showcases the best of each city’s landmarks and hidden gems.

Only 32 tickets will be available for each date ensuring a personalized and engaging experience for all participants, according to organizers. All players must be 21 years or older.

“We’re excited to partner with Crack the Code Escape Room to bring this innovative experience to life,” said Mark Hartman, owner of Immersion Escape Rooms. “It’s an opportunity for participants to dive deep into a compelling narrative while exploring their city in a whole new way.”

Tickets are $100 per player and include snacks and drinks to keep participants energized throughout the event. Early booking is recommended.

The event can also be accessed through the Crack the Code Escape Room and Immersion Escape Rooms websites.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

virginia map
Health, Local

Carilion Clinic is first in Virginia to restore upper limb function for post-stroke patients

Rebecca Barnabi
baltimore orioles
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham

Jackson Holliday, who is no longer MLB’s top prospect, hit his fifth homer of the season for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 6-3 win at Worcester on Thursday.

commonwealth veterans day event
Politics, Virginia

Knights of Columbus granted permission to hold Memorial Day Mass, lawsuit dropped

Rebecca Barnabi

The National Park Service relented and will allow the Petersburg Knights of Columbus to hold its annual Memorial Day Mass on May 27. 

Artificial intelligence
Politics, US & World

In a world of wild, wild tech: OpenAI seeks manifest destiny for Artificial Intelligence

Rebecca Barnabi
swerve strickland aew champ
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ preview: A couple of good matches, but otherwise, meh

Chris Graham
harrisonburg westover skate park design
Sports

Harrisonburg: Westover Skate Park construction to begin in October

Crystal Graham
Politics, Virginia

Petersburg: National Park Service denies Knights of Columbus request to hold Memorial Day Mass

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status