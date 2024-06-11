Party with a purpose: The Neighbor Bridge fundraiser goes back to the ’80s on Saturday

The Neighbor Bridge takes us back to the 1980s with its next fundraiser this Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Sponsored by KK Homes, “Totally Rad 80s Prom: An Epic Rewind” is from 7 to 11 p.m. at Augusta Expo.

The Neighbor Bridge provides food and clothing for the community’s food insecure and disadvantaged. All proceeds will benefit The Neighbor Bridge’s mission in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Take a step back in time with a DJ, food, cash bar, 50/50 raffle, dance floor, photo booth and silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per adult and available online.