Home Party with a purpose: The Neighbor Bridge fundraiser goes back to the ’80s on Saturday
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Party with a purpose: The Neighbor Bridge fundraiser goes back to the ’80s on Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi
The Neighbor’s Bridge brick-and-mortar Little Free Food Pantry and closet are at 1518 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The Neighbor Bridge takes us back to the 1980s with its next fundraiser this Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Sponsored by KK Homes, “Totally Rad 80s Prom: An Epic Rewind” is from 7 to 11 p.m. at Augusta Expo.

The Neighbor Bridge provides food and clothing for the community’s food insecure and disadvantaged. All proceeds will benefit The Neighbor Bridge’s mission in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro.

Take a step back in time with a DJ, food, cash bar, 50/50 raffle, dance floor, photo booth and silent auction.

Tickets are $75 per adult and available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

