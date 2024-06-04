Countries
Battle of the Bands returns Saturday to benefit Augusta Regional Dental Clinic

Crystal Graham
Published date:

battle of the bands graphic If you are looking for an excuse to rock out this weekend and support a good cause, the 2024 Battle of the Bands might be just the ticket.

The benefit concert event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at The Foundry at Basic City Beer Co. in Waynesboro. Music starts at 4 p.m.

This year’s edition of the Battle of the Bands includes performance by Little Marvin and the Martians, The Late Night Stumblers, Rewind and the WaHookies. The band who receives the most votes by guests will be declared the winner of the Battle of the Bands 2024.

The concert, a benefit for the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic, had 250 guests last year and raised $12,000 to provide essential dental care to those in need.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to make dental services accessible to everyone in our community, this benefit concert aims to raise awareness and funds for our clinic,” said Sophie Parson, ARDC Executive Director. “Attendees can look forward to an unforgettable evening of live performances, rock’n roll, and a shared commitment to a great cause. We are thrilled to bring our community together to support a vital service.”

The event is free and open to the public.

“We invite music lovers, community members, and supporters of all ages to join us for this fantastic event,” said Parson. “Let’s rock out for a cause and make a lasting impact together.”

For more information about the Battle of the Bands, visit augustaregionaldentalclinic.org

Band schedule

4 p.m. – Little Marvin and the Martians

5 p.m. – The Late Night Stumblers

6 p.m. – Rewind

7 p.m. – The WaHookies

8 p.m. – Winner announcement!

