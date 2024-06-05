‘The Construction of Music’: Garth Newel Music Center’s 2024-2025 season begins June 29

Garth Newel Music Center, Virginia’s only year-round chamber music venue, has announced its 2024–2025 season, “The Construction of Music.”

The new season begins June 29, 2024 and continues through Memorial Day weekend 2025. Concerts are paired with optional gourmet meals in the company of the artists who have just performed.

“Uniquely at Garth Newel, audience members experience music in a very personal way,” Jeannette Fang, pianist with the world-renowned Garth Newel Piano Quartet and GNMC’s co-artistic director, said. “The experience encompasses connecting with the music and the artists, enjoying wonderful food and companionship, and beautiful scenery.”

During summer, concerts are every Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The timing makes it feasible to drive from the Valley for a concert and return home the same evening, although many choose to stay overnight and make a weekend of exploring Bath County’s breathtaking scenery, culture and history. The fall season encompasses two weekends in October, followed by holiday performances at Thanksgiving and New Year’s. February 2025 brings a series of pub concerts, and the year finishes strong in May 2025 with the always-anticipated Archduke Weekend.

The first don’t-miss concert of the summer season will be “American Made” with the Jason Cale Band, which has a musical style that blends soulful blues rock, New Orleans funk and jazz fusion elements into a musical gumbo. Numerous opportunities will be available to experience the mastery and charm of GNMC’s renowned resident piano quartet, which has performed on five continents and throughout the U.S. The season also features world-class guest musicians and the young artists who participate in GNMC’s four-week intensive summer program for up-and-coming piano and strings musicians.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Enjoy the concert and stay for the 5-star dinner.”

Following each concert, audience members have the option to stay for conversation and a gourmet meal with the musicians. Reservations are required. Each menu (posted on the website along with concert details) is unique, created by GNMC’s resident chef Josh Elliott to complement the musical program.

Tickets are available online.

In Hot Springs, GNMC was founded in 1973 and is Virginia’s only year-round chamber music venue and presents more than 50 concerts, cooking classes and other events yearly. Programs include the Allegheny Mountain String Project, Emerging Artist Fellowship Program, Music in the Schools, an annual Amateur Chamber Music Retreat and an international composition competition.

GNMC is on a serene century-old estate that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.