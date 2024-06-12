Countries
Arts & Entertainment, Local

Charlottesville: Celebrate the Christmas season with Broadway’s Leslie Odom, Jr.

Crystal Graham
Published date:
leslie odom jr
Submitted photo

Tony and Grammy Award-winning vocalist Leslie Odom, Jr. will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville.

The 7:30 p.m. show will be part of his Christmas Tour.

The 2021 Christmas Tour show at The Paramount Theater was cancelled due to health and safety issues.

Odom is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor and New York Times bestselling author.

Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements on Broadway and in television, film and music.

Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway, starring in and co-producing the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by Ossie Davis.

Additionally, he stars in the highly anticipated sequel to the original iconic film The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures released last year.

Odom recently starred in Rian Johnson’s 2022 Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which broke records for Netflix and is currently streaming worldwide.

In 2020, he starred as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the award-winning Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami, directed by Regina King. He also starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO series The Sopranos.

Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom hosted “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on CBS in September 2021 (2022 Emmy nomination).

Additional film and television credits for Odom include:

  • Apple TV+’s Central Park (2020 Emmy nomination)
  • Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination)
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
  • Love in the Time of Corona
  • Harriet

Co-written with Nicolette Robinson, Odom’s first children’s book, I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends in 2023. The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at #7 in its first week.

Odom is a BMG recording artist and has released five full-length albums.

Released in November 2023, Odom’s fifth full-length album and his first of all-new original music since 2019, When A Crooner Dies, features a collection of 10 newly penned, original tracks that mark his most personal body of music to date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $49.75-$89.75 per person.

For more information, call (434) 979-1333 or visit www.theparamount.net

