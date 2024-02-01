Countries
Politics, US & World

Ben Cline plays the hits: Pretending immigration issue is a ‘Biden Border Failure’

Chris Graham
Published date:
ben cline
(© lev radin – Shutterstock)

Sixth District Republican Congressman Ben Cline continues to try to look tough on immigration and border issues, in spite of his steadfast opposition to actually voting for real solutions to address the problems that he and the far, far right want to use to get to vote for Donald Trump in November.

“Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has willfully and systematically neglected to follow the laws passed by Congress, and he has violated the separation of powers and acted with deliberate indifference to the clear evidence of lawlessness at the border and turning every locality into a border community. It’s long past time for accountability for the Biden Border Failure,” Cline wrote in a message that his congressional office sent out to Sixth District constituents on Wednesday.

Here we go again.

Cline is lockstep with House Republican leaders, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has declared a bipartisan Senate package on immigration “dead on arrival” if it gets to the House.

The Trump loyalists in the House Republican caucus would prefer to let this “Biden Border Failure,” as Cline calls it in his taxpayer-funded message, fester for what they assume would be political advantage.

Cline has yet to propose or endorse a measure that would address the real issue with immigration – the dramatic lack of border agents who can interview people seeking asylum, to winnow out the thousands who arrive at points of entry every day to claim asylum, and the even more inexcusable lack of immigration judges that has led to a years-long backlog.

For Cline and other Republicans to claim that this is a Biden issue is disingenuous, and he and they know this, and bank on you not knowing it.

If you didn’t know, now you know, so.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

