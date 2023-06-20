Awareness to mind, breath and body: Phoenix Fitness & Yoga opens Staunton studio

In Greek mythology, the phoenix dies and is reborn from its own ashes into a more beautiful version of itself.

“It’s about becoming the best version of yourself that you can be,” said Trish LaGrua, owner of Phoenix Fitness & Yoga at 58 Myers Corner Drive in Fishersville since April 2019. “That’s what I really want for everybody, and for my clients and members is to feel good about themselves and be the best version of themselves they can be. Whatever that is.”

LaGrua, who lives in Waynesboro, applies the same philosophy to the practice of yoga, which she is offering in a Staunton studio now also. In the Warehouse District, Phoenix Fitness & Yoga’s second location is at 213B N. Lewis Street, next to Nu Beginning. Parking is available between the two buildings, and on either side of both buildings.

“Staunton has been asking for yoga for a long time. I think it’s an up and coming community that really has expressed interest,” LaGrua said. Some of her clients in Fishersville actually live in Staunton. “It’s kind of an ideal location.”

Next to Nu Beginning and walking distance from RefillRenew, Phoenix Fitness & Yoga fits right in with the Queen City’s outlook on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Staunton has a Farmers Market on Saturday mornings and Cranberry’s downtown, as well as farm-to-table available in restaurants.

The Staunton studio will offer everything the Fishersville studio does, except heated yoga, and the Staunton studio will offer something Fishersville cannot offer: aerial yoga.

Clients use hammock-shape items in silky material to hang from chains from the ceiling in aerial yoga. Yoga postures can be done in or out of the hammock to work on core, upper body strength and inversion practices.

“It can really help people get used to inversions and be able to do inversions who may not be able to do them without the use of a hammock,” LaGrua said. Inversion includes postures such as head stands and hand stands.

LaGrua’s background as a mental health counselor encouraged her passion to become a yoga instructor after recommending yoga to mental health patients. Yoga’s mission to fill the body with mind and spirit encourages mental health patients. LaGrua counselled patients with anxiety and depression. She specialized in patients with eating disorders, which create a disconnect between the mind and body.

Yoga incorporates all parts of the body, as well as the mind and spirit.

“Yoga really encourages us over and over and over to bring awareness to your mind, awareness to your breath, awareness to your body,” she said.

Emily Gray lives in Waynesboro and began practicing yoga eight years ago. She joined Phoenix Fitness & Yoga in Fishersville after the COVID-19 pandemic with the intent to lose weight. She enjoys heated yoga, Pilates, personal training and bar.

Gray said she loves the Fishersville studio where instructors are personable, kind and knowledgable, and the atmosphere is fun, happy and bright.

“Phoenix is a fun community. If you don’t show up, people miss you,” Gray said. “If other people don’t show up, you miss them. It’s just a great group of people.”

Phoenix Fitness and Yoga offers yoga for everyone, including restorative, chair and aerial for men and women. The Staunton studio will offer a kids yoga summer camp-style of activities.

“I think it’s a great community for yoga. I look at Staunton as a very yoga friendly community,” LaGrua said.

Phoenix Fitness & Yoga shares the Staunton studio with Jazzercise.

Information about classes and pricing is available online. Drops-in are welcome, as well as memberships, a 10-class package, a summer special and auto renewal membership.