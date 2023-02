The Henrico County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Naomi Johnson was last seen in Henrico on Saturday, according to police. According to her mother, this is extremely unusual behavior from her, and she is concerned for her well-being.

Johnson was last seen wearing maroon Virginia Tech pajama pants and a black North Face Jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.