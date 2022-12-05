Augusta County: Verona Volunteer Fire Company sets fire parade, social on Dec. 17

The Verona Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a Christmas parade and cookies with Santa social on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The parade, set to begin at 6 p.m., will proceed north on Route 11 from Dick Huff Lane to Laurel Hill Road.

After the parade, the fire department invites the community to get together at the E.P. Hangar Social Hall at the fire station to enjoy Cookies and Cocoa with Santa. Families will be able to enjoy carols and holiday cheer while they meet with Santa to take their holiday photos.

There is no charge to meet with Santa Claus, and families may take as many photos as they wish.

The fire company will also be making runs through Verona neighborhoods on the evenings of Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 with the Santa truck.