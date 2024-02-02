Augusta County man arrested in check fraud case that may be related to mailbox thefts

An Augusta County man is in custody on several charges apparently related to mail stolen from mailboxes in a county subdivision.

Anthony Dean Davis, 40, of Lyndhurst, was arrested on Thursday, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

There appears to be a connection between this case and reports of stolen mail in the Chinquapin subdivision in Lyndhurst, just outside of Waynesboro, right off Interstate 64.

Residents there have reported problems with mail theft dating back more than a month.

One resident of Laurel Ridge Lane reported multiple credit card statements were stolen with her account number on them. She has requested new cards from the providers and asked for her mail to be held until they arrive.

Another resident reported she had personal checks mailed to her by her bank stolen. A third resident reported a check was stolen from her mailbox and cashed.

Residents tell AFP that discarded mail was found in a pile in the neighborhood.

When the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information on the thefts by AFP on Jan. 23, we were told they were “not aware of any mail thefts in the Chinquapin neighborhood.” After providing more specific information regarding incidents, AFP was told by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Leslie Snyder that they were looking into the information provided.

According to residents, a postal inspector is also looking into the situation in Chinquapin.

AFP was told that cameras have also been installed in hopes of preventing future theft.

The charges against Davis include two misdemeanor counts of larceny of bank notes and checks, single misdemeanor counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and identity fraud, and two felony counts of identity fraud, and four felony counts of forgery and uttering.

Davis, according to the news release, was also served on multiple outstanding warrants of similar nature from other jurisdictions.

He is being held without bond at MRRJ.