Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
Cops & Courts, Local

Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police photos of suspect in check fraud
Photos courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Update: Monday, 3:15 p.m. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle and suspect have been identified. No name or additional information has been released at this time.

 

Original story posted at 2:16 p.m.The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help identifying a suspect and vehicle allegedly involved in numerous check fraud incidents in Augusta County.

The suspect is potentially linked to stolen mail in the Chinquapin subdivision in Lyndhurst, just outside of Waynesboro, right off Interstate 64.

Residents there have reported problems with mail theft for more than a month.

Mailboxes for this neighborhood are clustered together on the main road making it likely more prone to potential mail theft.

According to residents of the neighborhood, mail has been stolen multiple times resulting in some residents holding their mail at the post office.

One resident of Laurel Ridge Lane reported multiple credit card statements were stolen with her account number on them. She has requested new cards from the providers and asked for her mail to be held until they arrive. Another resident reported she had personal checks mailed to her by her bank stolen. A third resident reported a check was stolen from her mailbox and cashed.

Residents tell AFP that discarded mail was found in a pile in the neighborhood.

When the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for more information on the thefts by AFP on Jan. 23, we were told they were “not aware of any mail thefts in the Chinquapin neighborhood.”

After providing more specific information regarding incidents, AFP was told by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Lieutenant Leslie Snyder that they were looking into the information provided. However, no information has been provided at this time other than the news release sent today about the check fraud suspect.

According to residents, a postal inspector is also looking into the situation in Chinquapin. AFP was told that cameras have also been installed in hopes of catching the person(s) responsible for the thefts.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver and/or owner of the pictured vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at (540) 245-5333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia detention center staff under investigation for inmate contraband, preferential treatment
2 Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office IDs suspect in check fraud, mail theft
3 Cline, Good, Youngkin, Trump don’t actually want to solve their fake ‘border crisis’
4 Notebook: Tony Bennett on win at Louisville, lineup adjustments, Saturdays on the road
5 New rule by Biden administration takes effect March 11, challenges worker definition in U.S.

Latest News

cm punk
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

WWE star CM Punk injured at Royal Rumble, expected to miss Wrestlemania 40

Chris Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Cops & Courts, Local

27-year-old Staunton man dead, succumbing to injuries sustained in shed fire

Crystal Graham

A 27-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in a shed fire more than two weeks ago in Staunton.

roe v wade
Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine: Virginia doesn’t want ‘legislators making women’s reproductive decisions for them’

Chris Graham

Republican politicians did their best to split hairs on abortion for half a century, using the desire of the religious far right to outlaw reproductive freedom to raise money and whip votes.

Artificial intelligence
Arts & Culture, U.S. & World

Searches for Taylor Swift blocked on X after emergence of AI-generated pornographic images

Rebecca Barnabi
nuclear weapons
Opinion

Robert C. Koehler: The need for understanding never stops

Contributors
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would increase access of short-term child care for mothers, families

Rebecca Barnabi
israel palestine
Opinion

Derek Royden: Manufacturing excuses for the inexcusable

Contributors

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status