Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors and staff held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Augusta County Courthouse this morning at 10 a.m.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the construction site located near 100 Dick Huff Lane in Verona.

Elected officials, local dignitaries, representatives from the design and construction teams, Augusta County staff and members of the community were in attendance.

The courthouse will include county Circuit Courts, General District Courts and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important moment in Augusta County’s history,” said Jeffrey Slaven, Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair. “The new courthouse will not only serve as a symbol of our commitment to justice but also as a cornerstone for our community, fostering civic pride and enhancing the quality of life for generations to come.”

The move of the courthouse to Verona completes the final phase of the 1987 master plan of Augusta County to establish a center for local government and the justice system in Augusta County, not the City of Staunton.

Augusta County voters overwhelmingly supported the move of the courthouses to Verona in a referendum in November 2022. Augusta County is under a standing court order to address space and safety issues at the current Augusta County Courthouse located in Downtown Staunton.

According to a timeline on the county’s website, construction is expected to start by December 2025.

