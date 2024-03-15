Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona
Cops & Courts, Local

Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Crystal Graham
Published date:
augusta county courthouse groundbreaking
Submitted photo

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors and staff held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Augusta County Courthouse this morning at 10 a.m.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on the construction site located near 100 Dick Huff Lane in Verona.

Elected officials, local dignitaries, representatives from the design and construction teams, Augusta County staff and members of the community were in attendance.

The courthouse will include county Circuit Courts, General District Courts and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this important moment in Augusta County’s history,” said Jeffrey Slaven, Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair. “The new courthouse will not only serve as a symbol of our commitment to justice but also as a cornerstone for our community, fostering civic pride and enhancing the quality of life for generations to come.”

The move of the courthouse to Verona completes the final phase of the 1987 master plan of Augusta County to establish a center for local government and the justice system in Augusta County, not the City of Staunton.

Augusta County voters overwhelmingly supported the move of the courthouses to Verona in a referendum in November 2022. Augusta County is under a standing court order to address space and safety issues at the current Augusta County Courthouse located in Downtown Staunton.

According to a timeline on the county’s website, construction is expected to start by December 2025.

‘A once-in-a-lifetime project’: New Augusta County courthouse expected on budget
Published date: April 5, 2023 | 5:44 pm

Augusta County: Voters approve new $80 million county courthouse in Verona
Published date: November 8, 2022 | 9:25 pm

Augusta County Courthouse: The $80 million (or $104 million) question
Published date: November 3, 2022 | 2:54 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia overcomes slow start, bad FT shooting, injuries to knock off BC, 66-60 in OT
2 Five Observations: Who ya got for Player of the Game for Virginia in the OT thriller?
3 NC State shocks #2 seed Duke, 74-69, knocking Dookies from ACC Tournament
4 Virginia Lottery: Jackpot for Mega Millions drawing increases to $815 million
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

Local, Schools

Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change protest
Climate/Environment, US & World

How do different regions of the U.S. compare in vulnerability to impending climate threats?

Roddy Scheer

Climate change causes rising temperatures, fluctuating rain patterns and other extreme weather phenomena. However, the effects of climate change are not equally distributed across the country.

ncaa tournament
Basketball, Sports

Metrics: How did Virginia’s ACC Tournament quarterfinal win impact its computer rankings?

Chris Graham

Virginia (23-9) edged up a couple of points in the computers with its 66-60 OT win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

charlottesville rally
Politics, US & World

Election of white nationalist unsettles Oklahoma town, recall vote scheduled for April 2

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: What can UVA do about its continued woeful free-throw shooting?

Chris Graham
trent turner arrest norfolk murder
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk Shooting

Crystal Graham
uva reece beekman front
Basketball, Sports

Photo Gallery: A late night at Capital One Arena for Virginia-Boston College

Mike Ingalls

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status