Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsa once in a lifetime project new augusta county courthouse expected on budget
Local

‘A once-in-a-lifetime project:’ New Augusta County courthouse expected on budget

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
In November 2022, Augusta County residents voted for the building on the right to be built in Verona as the county’s new courthouse.

The idea of a new Augusta County Courthouse was first proposed in 2009.

Discussion resumed in 2012, but became a bigger part of meetings and agendas in 2015.

“We’re happy to be moving forward,” Augusta County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said.

Development plans are nearly 100 percent complete for the estimated $80 million project to be constructed in Verona. Plans were sent to the Commonwealth on March 22, and the county awaits approval in the coming weeks.

“We actually had a deadline of April 15 [to submit plans] to the Commonwealth for further review,” Fitzgerald said. He added that “for the most part,” the state has approved plans submitted by the county.

Augusta County was ordered by the Commonwealth to construct a new courthouse building after discussion dragged on for several years about what to do to replace the building at the corner of West Johnson and North Augusta streets in downtown Staunton. The county’s services outgrew what the facility is able to offer.

Construction plans, including furniture, equipment, IT and other details, for the building are still in the works and then will be put out to bid.

Next Wednesday, at the Augusta County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting, the board will consider bids from construction management firms to hire an individual to lead the project and handle details.

“So we have the right folks out there,” Fitzgerald said.

Funding for the position, according to Fitzgerald, will come from the county’s capital budget, which includes savings the county has set aside to hire a project manager. If hired now, the individual can get in on details about the design and planning phase of the building.

“We have the money already in our budget for that [person],” Fitzgerald said.

Then the county will borrow what’s necessary to construct the building.

The total cost is unknown until the county receives construction bids this fall, but Fitzgerald hopes to bring the total in below the $80 million that county voters voted for on November’s ballot to build in Verona. He said while construction costs are now leveling out, the project’s costs could be up because of high interest rates, which means the county will pay more for the money necessary to borrow.

“I’m hopeful that that number will come down a bit. If I don’t have to spend $80 million, I won’t,” Fitzgerald said.

He said the county will keep its promise to voters and not go over $80 million.

The county’s next deadline is to get construction plans to Virginia by August 26, 2023.

“I don’t think that’s going to be an issue for us,” Fitzgerald said.

If bids go out in fall 2023, construction in Verona could begin in spring 2024.

“That has been the goal. That’s still the goal. We’re still moving in that direction.”

The new courthouse will become the marquee building of Augusta County’s Verona campus.

“We’re excited about the project. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Fitzgerald said.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
2 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
3 FlixBus to offer daily trips from Charlottesville to NYC beginning April 6
4 Albemarle County sets dates to distribute reusable bags to WIC, SNAP recipients
5 Virginia fans are dreaming of Hunter Dickinson: Why that won’t be happening

Latest News

Local

Perdue Foundation donates $15,000 grant and protein to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank program

Rebecca Barnabi
terry heffernan
Sports

New Virginia O line coach Terry Heffernan knows he has his work cut out for him

Chris Graham

The new Virginia offensive line coach, Terry Heffernan, met a UVA football fan at the grocery store recently, which gave him a story to tell his guys the next day before practice.

mark warner
U.S./World

Sen. Warner reauthorizes UAS test sites with new legislation

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner of Virginia introduced legislation last week to reauthorize the research and development of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technologies.

my home virginia tourism
Culture

‘My Home Virginia’ series connects travelers with locals who showcase state

Crystal Graham
family with flag
U.S./World

Department of Defense leads effort to ensure child and teen safety

Crystal Graham
trash in barrel for burning
Virginia

Department of Forestry to Virginians: No open-air burning until after 4 p.m.

Crystal Graham
jennifer mcclellan
Virginia

Virginia congresswoman joins House task force to combat gun violence

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy