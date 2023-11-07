Countries

Home Art exhibit to connect humans, AI; experience aims to promote critical thinking
Arts/Culture, Local

Art exhibit to connect humans, AI; experience aims to promote critical thinking

Crystal Graham
Published date:
JMU aerial
Photo courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Arts at James Madison University opened a new exhibition, Waiting for the Update, today.

An opening reception is being held tonight from 5-7:30 p.m. An artist talk will be offered at 5:30 p.m. Additional online talks will be held with Ariana Loze on Nov. 14 at 9:45 a.m. and with Bahareh Khoshooee on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The exhibition brings together artists from around the world whose diverse work focuses on issues of artificial intelligence, human emotion and digital surveillance culture.

Waiting for the Update considers AI issues through various mediums and representations.

The artists are known as the Material Girls. a collective of five people, as well as Bahareh Kohshooee and Ariane Loze.

With diverse perspectives, each artist works to connect her own experiences with those of collective society in her medium. These mediums range from video and online performances to installation, each containing the common thread of resisting the automation and depersonalization of society due to AI.

The gallery is free to all guests. The gallery is located at 820 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.

The Waiting for the Update exhibit runs through Dec. 7.

For more information and gallery hours, visit jmu.edu/dukehallgallery

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

