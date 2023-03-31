Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsanonymous email armed dangerous maga neighbor threatens afp editor
Local

Anonymous email: ‘Armed,” ‘dangerous’ MAGA neighbor threatens AFP editor

Chris Graham
Published date:

potential threatA neighbor of mine in Waynesboro, according to an anonymous email, who said she lives “two doors down” from me, reportedly thinks I’m a member of the “Deep State” who is harassing her and trying to frame her.

This “disturbing” information came from an anonymous email sent to my [email protected] account on Friday.

Information in the email actually adds up. The screen name used in the right-wing militia discussion online, according to the anonymous email, matches the first names of the wife and husband who live two doors down from me, and the first name of the woman who lives at the address matches the name of a person who has commented four times on discussion threads attached to AFP stories reporting on Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood, a right-winger who was asked by one Waynesboro City Council member to resign his seat for his homophobic slur of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wood’s now-discontinued Facebook talk show.

In one comment, the woman with the name matching the screen name decried a letter writer’s “communist ideals of silencing anyone who doesn’t agree with you.” In another, she wrote in response to another letter writer who cast Wood’s slur of Buttigieg as being “hate speech” by commenting that “hate must be a relative term because the only hate being spewed is being directed at Jim in this media outlet.”

“She thinks you sent fake bombs to her house and placed dead animal carcasses in her yard,” the anonymous emailer wrote. “She said she is looking to “settle a score with (you)”. She said she is going to do “midnight walkabouts” to gather intel on you. She is setting up a camera system on her property in an attempt to get video of you doing the things she thinks you are doing.”

“Because she is a member of a right wing militia group and is heavily armed, I wanted to let you know. She seemed to me to be suffering from mental health issues. Based on my past interactions with her I believe her to be severely mentally ill and I believe her to be dangerous.”

The matter has been reported to the Waynesboro Police, but there really isn’t much for the PD to do other than note the names of the neighbors and the reported threat.

I tried to track down the online discussion referenced in the anonymous email, to no avail, and also tried to reach the home of the neighbors by phone, but the phone number that I was able to find for the residence online is no longer in service.

I would go knock on the door, but for obvious reasons, nah, not going to do that.

The warning from the anonymous emailer is that she is “armed,” “mentally ill” and “dangerous.”

This could have been a friendly warning, and it could have been a dirty-trick catfishing effort from someone using the guise of being friendly to attempt to terrorize.

I’m leaning in the direction of thinking it’s the latter, but if anything tragic happens, the police have their prime suspect.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Kenny Brooks on underdog status at Final Four: ‘The No. 1 seed means we belong here’
2 Update: Man with knife, not gun, faces charges in Shenandoah Elementary School scare
3 Three bridge projects will close roads starting Monday in Rockingham, Page, Augusta
4 Injustice: It’s time for someone to go to bat for Jennifer and Linda Lubin
5 Reece Beekman declares for NBA draft: Virginia fans, might be time to worry

Latest News

pickleball harrisonburg
Local

Harrisonburg Parks & Rec to add two pickleball courts at Purcell Park

Crystal Graham
TikTok
Perspectives

Let’s stop TikTok: Safeguarding American user data means quitting social media platform

Rebecca Barnabi

I have a confession, dear Augusta Free Press readers. I am one of the 100 million individuals addicted to TikTok.

wrestlemania 39
Sports

WrestleMania 39 Preview: Full cards for Nights 1&2, predictions

Chris Graham

Cody Rhodes finally gets his WrestleMania moment this weekend. Will he also bring home the WWE title?

Culture

Great Resignation wanes: Latest jobs report shows less quitting in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi
Virginia

Virginia Resource Advisory Committee has nearly $90,000 to recommend for projects

Rebecca Barnabi
Isaac Traudt
Sports

Former Virginia big Isaac Traudt announces transfer destination: Yeah, it’s Creighton

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Sports

The most unpredictable NCAA Tournament ever gives us a wide open Final Four

Scott Ratcliffe

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy