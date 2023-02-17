Countries
news waynesboro vice mayor hits buttigieg with gay slur after asking for federal money
Local

Waynesboro vice mayor hits Buttigieg with gay slur after asking for federal money

Chris Graham
Published:
jim wood facebook
Photo: Facebook

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood used a gay slur to refer to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on his Facebook talk show this week, two days after Wood’s name appeared on a letter from city leaders requesting that Buttigieg give his approval to a city transportation project.

The slur of Buttigieg – Wood referred to him as “ol’ Pete Buttplug, or whatever his name is” – came up in the context of Wood addressing the federal response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“Look in Ohio right now at this train wreck derailment. You know, the stuff that ol’ Pete Buttplug, or whatever his name is, is telling everybody, you know, don’t pay attention to that over there. That’s no big deal. Oh, I mean, that’s Trump’s fault,” Wood said on his Facebook talk show, “Conservative Conversations with Jim,” on Wednesday.

(Note to readers: The slur comes at the 39:04 mark of the video).

One can presume that the slur is a clumsy attempt by Wood to highlight that Buttigieg is gay.

On Monday, Wood’s name appeared with others from Waynesboro City Council on a letter formally signed by Mayor Lana Williams addressed to Buttigieg asking the transportation secretary to give his backing for a federal grant for a project to connect Waynesboro to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel.

“As a proud and resilient post-industrial community, the City of Waynesboro is at a crossroads in its examination of the new economy that we must deliver not only for Waynesboro residents, our region, but also for all Virginians,” city leaders wrote to Buttigieg in the letter. “The successful award of the requested RAISE Grant will tremendously assist us in this endeavor, and provide a meaningful transportation option for all Virginians.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the RAISE grants – the acronym is short for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity – through Feb. 28, with review being done this spring, and final grant awards being made at the end of June.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

