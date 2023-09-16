Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
ALS documentary to be screened at The Paramount Theater on Sept. 23
Culture, Health

ALS documentary to be screened at The Paramount Theater on Sept. 23

Crystal Graham
Published date:
go on be brave
Submitted

A screening of the film Go On, Be Brave, will be presented at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

The documentary screening is presented by The Team Drea Foundation.

There will also be a special screening of the short documentary, Who Is A Runner, featuring Charlottesville’s own Prolyfyck Run Crew.

Go On, Be Brave begins when Andrea Lytle Peet receives the death sentence of an ALS diagnosis at age 33. The life expectancy for ALS is two to five years. She is told her disease is rapidly progressing and to get her affairs in order. She does.

And like a true athlete, she decides to do one final triathlon before she dies. She walks across the finish line with trekking poles, her husband, David, by her side.

And then she waits. And waits. Until one day, she gets tired of waiting to die. She decides to live.

At the five-year anniversary of her ALS diagnosis, Peet sets an ambitious goal: be the first person with ALS to complete a marathon in all 50 U.S. states. An “attempt at the impossible,” shares her neurologist Dr. Bedlack; a goal even Andrea doesn’t think she will reach. But she wants to try.

As we follow Andrea’s story for more than three years, we see that her journey is not at all what we expected. It is not solely an epic sports tale nor is it a sobering depiction of a patient with ALS preparing to die.

Instead, it is a story of hope that transcends sport and disease. What starts out as one woman’s individual quest towards 50 marathons evolves into a story of community. It is about the quieter moments between races where Andrea brings hope and joy to people with ALS as they fight for a cure together.

Go On, Be Brave is a meditation on life – of how each one of us chooses to live.

Pre-signed copies of Peet’s memoir, Hope Fights Back, will be available for purchase from New Dominion Bookshop.

Tickets to the documentary screening start at $17. There is also a package for $42.50 which includes the memoir. To purchase tickets online, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Two students injured in Augusta County school bus accident Thursday
2 Waynesboro purchases decibel meter, reviewing noise ordinance related to entertainment venues
3 Augusta County tapping into state liability insurance carrier to pay for FOIA legal defense
4 Region’s suicide rates almost double state, national average; treatment options in the works
5 Preview: It’s doable, but a lot has to go right for Virginia to pull the upset at Maryland

Latest News

anthony colandrea
Sports

Elliott: Muskett was available to play QB in ’emergency,’ liked what he saw from Colandrea

Chris Graham
moss arts center blacksburg
Culture, Virginia

Moss Arts Center announces 2023-24 season performances

Crystal Graham

The Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg celebrates its 10th anniversary with a season of vibrant voices and fresh perspectives from around the world.

forest
Environment, Virginia

Workshops aim to help landowners make plans for passing land to next generation

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension are working to help Virginia landowners make plans for passing land on to the next generation.

lab with researcher and test tubes
Health, Virginia

Virginia health care professionals team up to launch coordinated research network

Crystal Graham
school
Schools, Virginia

Miss Virginia partners with Virginia ABC for school tours promoting healthy choices

Crystal Graham
Schools, Virginia

Middle and high school students invited to participate in Veterans Day essay contest

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces more administration, board appointments

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy