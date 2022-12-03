Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county tractor trailer carrying lumber on ivy road overturns catches fire
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire

Chris Graham
Published:
truck fire
Photo: Albemarle County Fire Rescue

A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital.

The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities.

When crews arrived at the scene, the truck was found in a ditch upside down.

The driver was out of the truck and only had minor injuries.

There was one person with minor injuries that went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

henrico county i-295

Virginia State Police trooper avoids injuries after being dragged three miles on I-295
Chris Graham
2022 World Cup

Preview: USMNT set to face Netherlands on Saturday in 2022 World Cup
Chris Graham

The United States men’s national team will play their biggest game in arguably a decade when they face the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday.

group therapy
,

Mental-health expert: ‘Possibility for recovery and healing’ after UVA Football tragedy
Crystal Graham

Three senseless murders shook the University of Virginia, its students, administrators and a football team, leaving everyone directly affected traumatized by the sudden loss of life. How should these young people, doctors, administrators and football players move on from such...

interstate 81

Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
Chris Graham
richmond spiders football

Richmond back in the FCS postseason for the first time since 2016
Scott Ratcliffe
William & Mary football

William & Mary, under former UVA coach Mike London, set to open FCS playoffs
Scott Ratcliffe

Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season
Rebecca Barnabi