Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire

A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital.

The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities.

When crews arrived at the scene, the truck was found in a ditch upside down.

The driver was out of the truck and only had minor injuries.

There was one person with minor injuries that went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.