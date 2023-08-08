Countries
Albemarle County family prepares to bury three children after tragic drowning accident
Crystal Graham
As many families prepare to go back to school, a Muslim family in Albemarle County is planning a funeral for three children who drowned Friday night in the James River.

Aicha Wade, a rising 6th grader, Omar Wade, a 2023 Albemarle High School graduate and Marieme Wade, a rising 11th grader at AHS, were identified as the victims in a social media post from the Baker-Butler Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization.

The tragic accident occurred Friday night around 7:45 p.m. in Rockbridge County when the three siblings were reported missing in the Arnold’s Valley area.

The bodies of the three family members were recovered from the water approximately 14 hours later.

“We are shocked and saddened by this immeasurable loss and offer our deepest sympathy to their family and friends,” the post read.

A fundraiser was also set up to assist the family in the aftermath. To date, more than $90,000 has been raised.

The fundraiser, set up by Ammon Winder, reads in part: “We are devastated to learn about the tragic loss of three precious gems, Omar, Marieme Imane and Aicha Amira children of Brother Papa Makhtar Wade and Sister Khadidiatou Niang due to a water drowning incident. Our hearts go out to our beloved grieving family during this incredibly difficult time.

“As a community, let’s come together and offer our support to help them cope with the unimaginable grief and financial burden they may be facing. By contributing to this fundraiser, we can assist the family in covering funeral expenses, counseling and any other immediate needs they might have.

“Let’s show them that they are not alone in their pain, and that our community stands united in compassion and support.”

The family received friends at the masjid, or mosque, in Charlottesville at 708 Pine Street on Sunday.

