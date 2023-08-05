Countries
Rockbridge County: Three swimmers reported missing in James River found dead
Local, Police

Rockbridge County: Three swimmers reported missing in James River found dead

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Two juveniles and one adult were found dead this morning in the James River in Rockbridge County.

The three, family members whose names have not been released, were last seen Friday night and were reported missing around 7:43 p.m.

According to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, the communications center was alerted to the missing individuals in the Arnold’s Valley area. Emergency personnel began a search and rescue operation immediately.

The response included Buena Vista Fire and Rescue, Glasgow Fire and Rescue, Natural Bridge Fire, Rockbridge Baths Fire, Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue, the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia Conservation Police and the Virginia State Police search and rescue team.

The agencies worked together throughout the night but did not locate the individuals until approximately 9:45 a.m. today.

Bodies of the missing family members were recovered from the water a short distance from where they were last seen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office are handling the death investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

