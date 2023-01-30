ACC Football: Syracuse, Pitt to meet at Yankee Stadium in November

Syracuse is giving up a home game with Pitt in November so that the two can play each other in Yankee Stadium.

The ACC announced on Monday the scheduling of the Nov. 11 game, which will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first college football game played at the original Yankee Stadium, which involved the two schools.

Syracuse won that one, played on Oct. 20, 1923, by a scintillating 3-0 final.

The Orange are 7-3 in 10 previous football games at either version of Yankee Stadium, with wins in 1923 vs. Pitt, 1940 vs. NYU, 1941 vs. NYU, 1963 vs. Notre Dame, 1964 vs. Army, 2010 vs. Kansas State and 2012 vs. West Virginia.

The new Yankee Stadium has been home to a college postseason bowl game since 2010 and began a partnership to select an ACC team beginning in 2014.

Syracuse won the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl in 2010 and is 2-1 all-time in the game, while Pitt has made one appearance, in 2016, in which the Panthers lost to Northwestern, 31-24.

The ACC has sent seven different teams to the Pinstripe Bowl since 2014.

The full 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled live during a two-hour special “ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal,” Monday evening at 7 p.m., exclusively on ACC Network.

Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s full 2023 schedule along with key matchups and weeks.