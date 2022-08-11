Mulvaney: ‘Somebody close to the president’ would know where Trump documents were
Maybe six to eight people knew of the existence of a safe containing sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, according to former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
It would seem to stand to reason that the reports of paranoia within the inner circle of former president Donald Trump is justified.
“I didn’t even know there was a safe at Mar-a-Lago, and I was the chief of staff for 15 months. This would be someone who was handling things on day to day, who knew where documents were, so it would be somebody very close to the president. My guess is there is probably six or eight people who had that kind of information,” Mulvaney told CNN Thursday morning.
Rolling Stone reported yesterday that Trump has been searching for a “rat” from the inside for months, asking associates if his phones have been tapped “by Biden,” leading to a free-for-all in Trump World, with loyalists using the opportunity to point fingers at others on the inside to try to gain favor or internal power.
Reporting by Newsweek that cited well-placed government sources indicating that the search was the result of information from a “confidential human source” would seem to verify the presence of a “rat.”
Mulvaney seemed to want to be clear that it wasn’t him.
“I don’t know the people on the inside circle these days, so I can’t give any names of folks who come to mind, but your instinct, I think, is a good one,” he told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “If you know where the safe is and you know the documents are in 10 boxes in the basement, you’re pretty close to the president.”