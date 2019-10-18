Montague leads UVA on Day 1 at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, 6:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The UVA men’s golf team is in 14th place following the opening round of competition at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. The Cavaliers shot 7-over 295 on Friday. Pepperdine leads the field after finishing the day at 12-under 276.

Virginia was led sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.), who shot even par 72 to finish the round in 22nd place. Junior WeiWei Gao (Cebu City, Philippines) and sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) are tied for 43rd place at 2-over 74 and senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) is one shot behind them in 55th place. Junior Jimmie Massie (Lynchburg, Va.) rounded out the Cavaliers’ scoring with a 4-over 76. He is in 61st position.

The second round of the U.S. Collegiate Championship will take place Saturday and the final round is slated for Sunday. Live scoring is online at Golfstat.com. The Cavaliers will tee off starting at 10:50 a.m. from the first hole on Saturday. They will be paired with Stanford and Wake Forest during the second round.

Comments