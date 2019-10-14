Men’s Soccer: No. 1 UVA opens homestand against No. 17 JMU

Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 7:01 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA soccerThe first of three-straight games at Klöckner Stadium for top-ranked UVA (10-0-1) will be against No. 17 James Madison (9-3-1) on Tuesday night (Oct. 15). The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air live on ACC Network.

Game Coverage: ACC network is available through participating TV providers. For more information on how to get ACC, visit GetACCN.com. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com.

Note, only subscribers of ACC Network will be able to stream the match through the ESPN app.

Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.





augusta free press
augusta free press


augusta free press
augusta free press news

Comments