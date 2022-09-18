Mayfield has another subpar day: Panthers fall to Giants, 19-16, on late Gano field goal
A 56-yard Graham Gano field goal with 3:34 to go held up to give the New York Giants a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The first half was all field goals, two from Gano, from 36 and 33 yards in the first quarter, and two from Eddy Pineiro, from 31 and 32 yards, for the Panthers (0-2) in the second quarter, leaving the game knotted at 6-6 at the half.
A Baker Mayfield-to-DJ Moore 16-yard TD pass put Carolina (0-2) up for the first time two and a half minutes into the second half.
New York (2-0) answered with a 16-yard TD pass from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger on the Giants’ first possession of the second half.
Gano and Pineiro traded field goals, from 51 and 38 yards, early in the fourth quarter.
Mayfield had a second straight subpar outing for Carolina. The former #1 pick, who came over to Carolina after the Cleveland Browns decided to go with Deshaun Watson as their QB1 of the future, was 14-of-29 passing for 145 yards, a TD, no INTs and a 74.6 passer rating.
Christian McCaffery had 102 yards rushing on 15 attempts for Carolina.
Jones, a former first-round pick out of Duke, was 22-of-34 for 176 yards, a TD, no INTs and an 87.4 rating for the Giants.