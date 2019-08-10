Chang named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar

Ervin Chang has added another prominent award to a stellar season of golf when he was recently named a 2019 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar.

Chang becomes the 13th golfer in program history to be named to golf’s top collegiate academic team. Liberty has had a player named to the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar team each of the last three years and 18 times overall since 1993.

Chang was among the record number of honorees named to this year’s Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, which is sponsored by the Golf Coaches Association of America. The sport management major finished his junior season with a 3.80 GPA during the 2018-19 academic year and has a 3.76 cumulative GPA.

Chang finished his junior season with a 71.71 stroke average, which ranks fourth-best in program history. He led the team with eight top-10 finishes and played 19-of-35 rounds at par or better (54.3 percent) this season.

Chang’s other honors during his junior season include: PING All-America (honorable mention), PING All-Region, VaSID first-team all-state, ASUN Male Student-Athlete of the Year, ASUN Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and ASUN Men’s Golf All-Conference.

A record number 555 student-athletes earned All-America Scholar status this past academic season, including 279 student-athletes at the Division I level, 113 in Division II, 24 in NAIA and 18 at the NJCAA level.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, and maintain a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

On the course, Chang and the Flames had one of the most historic seasons in program history. Liberty was consistently ranked inside the Golfstat top 25 national rankings all season, including a program-best No. 18 in March. Liberty finished the year ranked No. 22 in the final Golfstat national rankings.

The Flames earned the program’s eighth NCAA Regional appearance in the last nine years. Liberty finished in fifth place at the NCAA Athens Regional, pushing the program to the national championship for the second time in school history.

Liberty finish 20th at the 2019 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship, the team’s second best finish at the national championship.

