Liberty Volleyball: Team GPA ranked in Top 25 nationally

The Liberty volleyball team recorded a 3.74 cumulative GPA for the 2018-19 academic year, ranking inside the Top 25 for all NCAA Division I women’s volleyball programs. For the ninth year in a row, the Lady Flames have earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.

This is the second year in a row and second time in program history that the Lady Flames have attained a Top 25 team GPA. Liberty’s 3.74 GPA was the highest of any team that competed in the ASUN Conference in 2018-19.

“I am so proud of all the hard work our girls have put in, not only on the court, but more importantly in the classroom,” Head Coach Trevor Johnson said. “Liberty University does a great job of preparing young people for life after college. For our program, it’s God, academics and volleyball in that order.”

A record total of 1,125 teams across the United States earned the award for the 2018-19 academic year, breaking the previous record of 977, set in 2017-18. The honor went to teams at the high school and collegiate (indoor and sand) levels. The total number of schools recognized has increased every year since 2004-05, when 276 institutions received the award.

The AVCA Team Academic Award debuted in 1993, and honors volleyball programs that maintain at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 grade-point average on a 5.0 scale.

The Lady Flames were one of 189 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball programs to receive the 2018-19 AVCA Team Academic Award. Division I women’s programs made up 17 percent of the overall recipients this year.

Liberty has been honored with the Team Academic Award for the ninth year in a row, and the 10th time in program history. The Lady Flames also made the listing for the 2001-02 academic campaign.

