Liberty QB Malik Willis invited to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Published Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, 1:27 pm

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has accepted an invitation to the 2022 Reece’s Senior Bowl.

The game will be played on Feb. 5, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala.

Willis, a projected first-round pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, is the sixth player in Liberty program history to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He joins Wayne Haddix (DB, 1987), Eric Green (TE, 1990), Rashad Jennings (RB, 2009), Walt Aikens (DB, 2014) and Antonio Gandy-Golden (WR, 2020).

Willis has had an award-winning season in 2021. The quarterback was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award and a top 10 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The native of Atlanta, Ga., was also on numerous national award watch lists: CFPA National Performer of the Year Award, Manning Award, Reese’s Senior Bowl, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl 2021-22 Preseason Big Board.

Willis continues to be Liberty’s top offensive threat, accounting for 67.0 percent of the Flames’ total offensive yards in 2021 (Team Yards: 5,143/Willis: 3,446 – Rush 820, Pass 2,626).

On the season, Willis has completed 194-of-315 passing attempts for 2,626 yards and 24 touchdowns. The redshirt junior is also Liberty’s leading rusher, having carried the ball 189 times for 820 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Willis moved over the 4,000-yard passing mark during the Flames’ come-from-behind win at North Texas on Oct. 23. In 37 career games, including his time as a quarterback at Auburn, Willis has thrown for 4,955 yards and 45 career touchdowns. He has also rushed for 2,073 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Willis currently ranks No. 12 in the country in points responsible for (212/17.7 per game), No. 20 in passing touchdowns (20) and total offense (287.6 yards per game), and No. 29 in passing yards per competition (13.6).

