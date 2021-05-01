Liberty overwhelms Bellarmine, 15-3, in weekend series opener

The Liberty Flames pounded out a season-high 10 extra base hits to cruise past the Bellarmine Knights 15-3 in the opening game of a three-game ASUN series at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium Friday evening.

Liberty collected six doubles, three triples and a home run among its 15 hits in the game. Flames second baseman Will Wagner had two doubles among his game-high three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice. Right fielder Jake Wilson also had three hits, one an RBI triple, and scored three times for Liberty.

Flames first baseman Logan Mathieu had two hits and belted his team-leading 10th home run of the season. He had a game-high four RBI and plated two runs.

Liberty improves to 28-11 overall. The Flames have won eight consecutive ASUN Conference contests and move to 12-1 in ASUN play. Bellarmine drops to 12-25 overall and 7-12 in the ASUN.

