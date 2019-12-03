Liberty defeats Trinity Baptist: First in D1 to 10 wins

Liberty became the first team in the country to reach the 10-win mark this season as the Flames defeated Trinity Baptist College 87-28 Monday night.

The win was Liberty’s largest margin of victory in school history as 28 points was also the fewest points Liberty has allowed an opponent to score in a game in school history.

Liberty started the game on a 16-2 run, shooting 60 percent (6-10) in its first 10 shots of the game. While the offense started clicking, Liberty’s defense was exceptional holding Trinity Baptist College to just 20 percent (2-10) in its first 10 shots of the game.

Liberty’s defense frustrated Trinity Baptist College all night long, holding the Eagles to just 22.2 percent (12-54) shooting throughout the game. Liberty had a balanced scoring attack as all 14 Liberty players scored against Trinity Baptist College.

“Great to see our students out tonight,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “It was great to see Caleb (Homesley) out there tonight, moving freely, which hasn’t happened in a while. I wanted to give him a few minutes to shake off the rust. He had an impact on the game and did a really good job.”

