Lane closure coming to Park Road for crosswalk installation

Published Wednesday, Jul. 14, 2021, 9:51 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Park Road between the Sadie Hartzler Library and Dogwood Drive in Harrisonburg has been getting a facelift this summer. That effort continues this week as the last phase of the project moves forward.

Drivers will experience lane closures and potential delays as five stamped asphalt crosswalks are installed in the area. The effort will improve walkability in the pedestrian-friendly neighborhood and increase safety for those crossing the street.

The project began in late May as sidewalks, curbs and gutter were installed along with pedestrian crossings and ADA access ramps. The final phase of the project will be the installation of pedestrian flashing beacons, similar to those located at Northend Greenway where it crosses North Liberty Street.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through this area. The use of an alternate route is encouraged.