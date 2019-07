Kurt beats Kyle in thrilling finish at Kentucky Speedway

Kurt Busch edged out brother Kyle Busch in a thrilling finish to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway from Sparta, Ky., on NBCSN on Saturday night to register his first win of the 2019 season.

NBCSN coverage highlights:

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.