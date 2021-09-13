Injury report: Updates on Brennan Armstrong, Lavel Davis Jr., Adeeb Atariwa

Published Monday, Sep. 13, 2021, 4:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia seemed to get out of its 42-14 win over Illinois over the weekend without anything significant in terms of injuries.

The one noticeable injury from late in the game was to starting QB Brennan Armstrong, who spent some time in the medical tent after the Wayne Taulapapa fumble and was limping slightly on the final two UVA drives.

“Anytime your quarterback has anything, I’m concerned,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “I haven’t heard, which is always good news, otherwise I would have got texts and emails and alerts and reminders. I haven’t had any of that, so I’m taking that as a good sign.”

So, breathe your sigh of relief, Armstrong – who threw for 405 yards and five TDs in the win – is OK.

Two other updates:

First, wideout Lavel Davis Jr., who suffered an ACL injury in the spring: “From what I’ve heard, he’s ahead of schedule, and there’s a possibility of a late-season return,” Mendenhall said. “If you ask him, it’s probably earlier than that. So that’s good. But that’s not realistic. Yeah, if he is to come back, it’ll be late season.”

Second, defensive lineman Adeeb Atariwa: “Hopeful, I guess. I’m going to put my own label on it. I don’t know if that’s even one of the options, but I’m putting ‘hopeful. We’ve created another category, so I’m adding ‘coach hopeful category for Adeeb,” Mendenhall said.

Story by Chris Graham