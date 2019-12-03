‘Hoos in the NBA: Jerome debuts; Brogdon, Hunter

Ty Jerome finally made his NBA debut for the Phoenix Suns Monday night, and made the most of it.

Jerome had four points and four assists in 12 minutes off the bench in a 109-104 Suns win in Charlotte.

The 2019 UVA hoops alum had missed the Suns’ first 18 games after suffering an ankle injury in practice on Oct. 21.

Jerome was a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, and was envisioned as the backup to free-agent signee Ricky Rubio.

Phoenix, just 19-63 a year ago, are off to a moderately surprising 9-10 start this season.

***

Malcolm Brogdon had 19 points and nine assists for Indiana in a 117-104 win at Memphis Monday night.

Brogs was 7-of-13 from the floor and 2-of-5 from three-point range for the Pacers (13-7).

For the season, the 2016 UVA alum is averaging 19.4 points and 8.0 assists per game for Indiana, which signed Brogdon to a four-year, $85 million contract in the summer and moved him to point guard, after he had played primarily at shooting guard in his first three NBA seasons in Milwaukee.

***

De’Andre Hunter put in another solid night for Atlanta in a win, scoring 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting in a 104-79 Hawks win over Golden State on Monday.

Hunter, the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is averaging 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 39.6 percent from the field nad 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Story by Chris Graham

