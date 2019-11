GameDay Central: VMI at Furman

VMI Football hits the road to take on No. 10-ranked Furman Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, S.C. Kickoff is slated for a 1 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Links to the broadcast, radio and live stats are listed below in addition to other links that provide gameday information for both programs.

Attending the Game

Tickets | Weather | Paladin Stadium | Parking and Directions

Broadcasts

VMI (4-5, 3-3 SoCon)

Furman (6-3, 5-1 SoCon)

