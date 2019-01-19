GameDay Central: #1 UVA vs. #1 Duke
Chris Graham leads our live coverage of the matchup of #1s: UVA (16-0, 4-0 ACC) vs. Duke (14-2, 3-1 ACC). Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Duke game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online on ACC Network Extra (WatchESPN.com) and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Quartet Among ACC Leaders
- As of Jan. 18, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.1), second in 3-point percentage (46.7%), 10th in minutes (33.2) and 13th in scoring (15.3).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (4.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9), seventh in 3-point percentage (41.2%), ninth in steals (1.9) and 22nd in minutes (31.0).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks fifth in field goal percentage (52.3%) and free throw shooting (82.1%) and 15th in scoring (14.4).
- Braxton Key ranks 24th in rebounding (5.6).
Last Time vs. the Blue Devils
- Then-No. 2 Virginia beat then-No. 4 Duke 65-63 on Jan. 27, 2018, after Ty Jerome hit a critical 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds to play.
- Kyle Guy scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, Jerome finished with 13 points and Devon Hall had 14 points to help the Cavaliers win their 12th straight and their first at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.
- UVA held Duke to more than 28 points below its average of 91.7.
- Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Duke.
AFP Pregame Coverage: UVA vs. Duke
- For all the attention given Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, deserved, by the way, Tre Jones, to me, is the key to the Duke engine this year. Inside the Numbers: How does Duke, with UVA on the horizon, account for loss of Tre Jones?
- Duke and UVA have top five offenses and top five defenses. How will they defend and how will they attack each other’s defense?
- On one level, #1 (in the coaches poll) UVA and #1 (in the AP poll) Duke couldn’t be any more different: older system guys on the one side, young one-and-dones on the other. A deep dive to see how similar the two teams are.
- Chris Graham, Scott German break down UVA-Duke: Podcast
- Chris Graham, Jerry Carter analyze UVA-Duke: Podcast