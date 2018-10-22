Game Notes: VMI men’s soccer hosts Wofford on Tuesday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Chris Graham will call the play-by-play on the SoCon Digital Network as the VMI men’s soccer team hosts Wofford College Tuesday for its final regular-season home game of the 2018 season.

Date/time: October 23, 4 p.m.

Location: Lexington, Va. – Patchin Field

Multimedia: Live Stats – SoCon Digital Network

About the Keydets (1-13-1/0-4 SoCon): UNC-Asheville scored an early goal and made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over the VMI men’s soccer team Saturday evening in non-conference play.

The two teams played fairly even after the initial tally, but neither could add another marker to the scoreboard.

VMI keeper Broden Schull made two stops.

About the Terriers (3-10-1/2-3 SoCon): Wofford had three different players score Saturday in a 3-2 victory over visiting Belmont University. After trailing 1-0, Brett Goodman and Connor Donohue found the back of the net to give the Terriers a 2-1 lead. Belmont tied the score, but Wofford’s Kyle Nelson answered with the game-winner at the 65:25 mark. Grant Wollam made four saves to earn the victory in net.

Donohue leads Wofford with five goals and three assists this year, Nelson has three goals and Zach Aversano has a goal and three assists.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment