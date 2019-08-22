Gaelic sports event coming to Leesburg this weekend

Witness the largest event on the United States Gaelic Athletic Association calendar at this year’s USGAA Finals.

Dubbed the fastest sport on Earth, upwards of 3,500 athletes, managers and spectators will cycle through Leesburg over a three-day tournament to compete in Ireland’s historic sports of Hurling, Camogie, and Men’s and Ladies Gaelic Football.

For the first time in over two decades, the Mid-Atlantic Division will host the tournament. Dignitaries from the Munster Council, Ladies Gaelic Football Association, and Gaelic Athletic Association will make the trek across the Atlantic to witness the Mid-Atlantic region bring 135 years of GAA tradition and grandeur to Leesburg.

Visit Loudoun, along with Morven Park, took the lead on bringing the Gaelic Games to Loudoun County. The tourism agency helped secure more than 1,800 room nights for the event, which is expected to have an economic impact of $2.2 million.

“We continue to increase our presence in the sports tourism market and our efforts show as we welcome this unique tournament to Loudoun,” Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson said. “Tournaments like this not only have a significant economic impact on the community, but they also provide an opportunity to showcase our destination to the thousands of players, fans and families that will descend on Loudoun for the event.”

