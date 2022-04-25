Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2022 summer concert series

Published Monday, Apr. 25, 2022, 6:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced Monday the return of their summer concert series at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In partnership with Indigo Road Entertainment, the team plans to host a number of shows while the baseball team is on the road this season. The first acts of the 2022 FredNats Concert Series will include world renowned saxophonist Kenny G on Sunday, June 5 and American rock bands Hinder & Buckcherry on Sunday, June 26. Later this summer, the FredNats will welcome ventriloquist and stand up comedian Jeff Dunham on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Jazz saxophonist Kenny G, best known for his hits “Songbird” and “My Heart Will Go On”, the theme song of Titanic, is one of the best selling artists of all time with over 75 million records sold. Kenny G also made a famous cameo in the Katy Perry music video for Last Friday Night (TGIF). Fans can enjoy a night with Kenny G at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Sunday, June 5 with tickets starting at just $30.

American rock band Hinder, best known for their hit song “Lips of an Angel” and “Better Than Me,” will be joined by fellow rock band Buckcherry, best known for their songs “Crazy Bitch” and “Lit Up.” Hinder has previously toured with acts like Theory of a Deadman, Saving Abel, Papa Roach and Nickelback. Buckcherry previously opened for Motley Crüe before headlining their own shows. Fans can see Hinder & Buckcherry live on Sunday, June 26 with tickets starting at $30.

Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham, best known for his sets featuring puppets Bubba J, Peanut and Achmed, has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit including his Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special, in 2008; remains the network’s highest rated program of all time. Tickets for Jeff Dunham on Sunday, Aug. 7 start at $49.

Tickets for the Kenny G, Hinder & Buckcherry, and Jeff Dunham shows will be available to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. via the frednatsconcerts.com website. Full Season Ticket Holders of the Fredericksburg Nationals will have exclusive early access to tickets before the general public. Seating for all shows in the 2022 FredNats Concert Series will be on the field and in the seating bowl.

More shows for the 2022 FredNats Concert Series will be announced in the coming weeks. Make sure to follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @fxbgnats for all updates.

Like this: Like Loading...