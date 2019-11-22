Ford extended warranty coverage in Canada

Whenever Ford releases a new model, it comes with an extended warranty in Canada.

Ford extended warranty Canada includes:

Power Stroke Diesel Engine Warranty Corrosion Warranty Bumper to Bumper Warranty Safety Restraint System Warranty Powertrain Warranty

Please check your owner Manual for detailed coverage understanding.

Ford Bumper to Bumper Warranty:

The warranty includes the coverage of three years OR 60,000 km on all company manufactured parts. If any company fitted vehicle part starts malfunctioning within a given period then it will come under a warranty claim. Moreover, the faults in tires of your ford will also be covered under 100% labour costs and separate warranty from the manufacturer of the tire.

Ford Powertrain Warranty:

The powertrain warranty applies on the engine including front-wheel, rear-wheel, transmission, and all-wheel drive. Ford powertrain warranty covered under 100,000km or five years warranty.

Safety Restraint System Warranty?

The safety restraint system includes airbags and safety belts. It has a warranty of 100,000km or five years. A Safety Restraint System warranty is applied in the first five years or 100,000 km to safety belts and airbags.

Ford Corrosion warranty:

Ford also gives corrosion warranty but only for perforation. However, there is no mileage count but only covered under five years warranty.

Ford Diesel Engine Coverage:

Ford is providing extended warranty in its Power Stroke engine. The duration of warranty coverage is 160,000km OR five years.

Things which do not cover under Ford-Extended Warranty

Environmental Damage.

Tire wear damage.

Regular Maintenance including Cleaning, oil change, or tyre rotation.

Accident/Misuse damage.

Damage occurred due to the custom modification of your Ford.

What is the Ford ESP (Extended Service Plan)?

ESP is a separate warranty plan which you can purchase separately. The Extended Service Plan offers you an extended warranty of 200,000km OR r year on all ford cars and light trucks.

Following are the benefits which you get after purchasing Ford ESP:

Compensation on Rental Vehicle.

Protection against the wheel.

Lost key replacement.

Wear items and Maintenance.

Roadside Service Assistance.

Repair Costs.

