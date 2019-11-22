 

Ford extended warranty coverage in Canada

Published Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, 8:34 pm

Whenever Ford releases a new model, it comes with an extended warranty in Canada.

Ford extended warranty Canada includes:

  1. Power Stroke Diesel Engine Warranty
  2. Corrosion Warranty
  3. Bumper to Bumper Warranty
  4. Safety Restraint System Warranty
  5. Powertrain Warranty

Please check your owner Manual for detailed coverage understanding.

  • Ford Bumper to Bumper Warranty:
    The warranty includes the coverage of three years OR 60,000 km on all company manufactured parts. If any company fitted vehicle part starts malfunctioning within a given period then it will come under a warranty claim. Moreover, the faults in tires of your ford will also be covered under 100% labour costs and separate warranty from the manufacturer of the tire.
  • Ford Powertrain Warranty:
    The powertrain warranty applies on the engine including front-wheel, rear-wheel, transmission, and all-wheel drive. Ford powertrain warranty covered under 100,000km or five years warranty.
  • Safety Restraint System Warranty?
    The safety restraint system includes airbags and safety belts. It has a warranty of 100,000km or five years. A Safety Restraint System warranty is applied in the first five years or 100,000 km to safety belts and airbags.
  • Ford Corrosion warranty:
    Ford also gives corrosion warranty but only for perforation. However, there is no mileage count but only covered under five years warranty.
  • Ford Diesel Engine Coverage:
    Ford is providing extended warranty in its Power Stroke engine. The duration of warranty coverage is 160,000km OR five years.

 Things which do not cover under Ford-Extended Warranty

  • Environmental Damage.
  • Tire wear damage.
  • Regular Maintenance including Cleaning, oil change, or tyre rotation.
  • Accident/Misuse damage.
  • Damage occurred due to the custom modification of your Ford.

What is the Ford ESP (Extended Service Plan)?

ESP is a separate warranty plan which you can purchase separately. The Extended Service Plan offers you an extended warranty of 200,000km OR r year on all ford cars and light trucks.

Following are the benefits which you get after purchasing Ford ESP:

  • Compensation on Rental Vehicle.
  • Protection against the wheel.
  • Lost key replacement.
  • Wear items and Maintenance.
  • Roadside Service Assistance.
  • Repair Costs.


