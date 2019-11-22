Ford extended warranty coverage in Canada
Whenever Ford releases a new model, it comes with an extended warranty in Canada.
Ford extended warranty Canada includes:
- Power Stroke Diesel Engine Warranty
- Corrosion Warranty
- Bumper to Bumper Warranty
- Safety Restraint System Warranty
- Powertrain Warranty
Please check your owner Manual for detailed coverage understanding.
- Ford Bumper to Bumper Warranty:
The warranty includes the coverage of three years OR 60,000 km on all company manufactured parts. If any company fitted vehicle part starts malfunctioning within a given period then it will come under a warranty claim. Moreover, the faults in tires of your ford will also be covered under 100% labour costs and separate warranty from the manufacturer of the tire.
- Ford Powertrain Warranty:
The powertrain warranty applies on the engine including front-wheel, rear-wheel, transmission, and all-wheel drive. Ford powertrain warranty covered under 100,000km or five years warranty.
- Safety Restraint System Warranty?
The safety restraint system includes airbags and safety belts. It has a warranty of 100,000km or five years. A Safety Restraint System warranty is applied in the first five years or 100,000 km to safety belts and airbags.
- Ford Corrosion warranty:
Ford also gives corrosion warranty but only for perforation. However, there is no mileage count but only covered under five years warranty.
- Ford Diesel Engine Coverage:
Ford is providing extended warranty in its Power Stroke engine. The duration of warranty coverage is 160,000km OR five years.
Things which do not cover under Ford-Extended Warranty
- Environmental Damage.
- Tire wear damage.
- Regular Maintenance including Cleaning, oil change, or tyre rotation.
- Accident/Misuse damage.
- Damage occurred due to the custom modification of your Ford.
What is the Ford ESP (Extended Service Plan)?
ESP is a separate warranty plan which you can purchase separately. The Extended Service Plan offers you an extended warranty of 200,000km OR r year on all ford cars and light trucks.
Following are the benefits which you get after purchasing Ford ESP:
- Compensation on Rental Vehicle.
- Protection against the wheel.
- Lost key replacement.
- Wear items and Maintenance.
- Roadside Service Assistance.
- Repair Costs.