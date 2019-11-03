Florida State fires embattled football coach Willie Taggart

Florida State athletics director David Coburn announced Sunday that football coach Willie Taggart’s contract has been terminated, effective immediately.

The news comes on the heels of a dispiriting 27-10 loss on Saturday to rival Miami in which the Seminoles were held to 203 yards total offense in their third loss in four games.

The ‘Noles had started the season 4-2 with narrow losses to ranked Boise State and UVA, before a blowout 45-14 loss to defending national champion Clemson set the season on its current spiral.

Odell Haggins, who is in his 26th season on FSU’s coaching staff, has been asked to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Haggins served in the same capacity for the Seminoles’ final two games of the 2017 season following the departure of Jimbo Fisher.

“I spoke to Coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision,” Coburn said. “I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away.”

“I think very highly of Coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change,” said Florida State University President John Thrasher. “We will support our student-athletes in every way and do all we can to return to the winning tradition that is Seminole football.”

“We deeply appreciate all that Coach Taggart has done for our program and wish him and his family nothing but the best,” added Coburn.

Coburn confirmed that Florida State would immediately engage in a national search to fill the position.

