Emery homer sparks Richmond rally on Saturday afternoon

Published Saturday, May. 21, 2022, 9:05 pm

The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from a two-run deficit for a 5-3, comeback victory against the Altoona Curve on Saturday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Richmond (22-16) picked up their 10th come-from-behind win of the season and their sixth win against Altoona (17-21).

Trailing by two runs in the fifth, Robert Emery lined a two-run home run to left field to even the score, 2-2. It was the second home run of the year for Emery.

With a runner at first base in the sixth, Shane Matheny zipped an RBI triple down the right-field line to jump the Flying Squirrels in front, 3-2. Frankie Tostado plated Matheny with a sacrifice fly to center field to increase the Richmond lead to two runs.

Liover Peguero brought the Curve within a run in the sixth with an RBI single off Richmond reliever Frank Rubio.

In the eighth inning, Jacob Heyward added an insurance run with an RBI double to move the Flying Squirrels to a 5-3 lead.

Chris Wright, Ryan Walker and R.J. Dabovich (Save, 3) each had scoreless relief appearances with two combined walks and three strikeouts.

Andres Alvarez led off the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the first to hoist Altoona to a 1-0 lead.

The Curve upped their advantage to 2-0 in the second inning of a solo home run from Tucupita Marcano off Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse (Win, 2-2). After giving up the homer, Brickhouse allowed two baserunners over the next three innings and finished with six strikeouts.

Altoona starter Luis Ortiz (Loss, 1-2) tied a season-high four runs allowed off five hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

The road trip concludes Sunday with a first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. from Peoples Natural Gas Field. Right-hander Gray Fenter (0-2, 3.28) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1, 3.45) for the Curve.

The Flying Squirrels return home May 24-29 for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

