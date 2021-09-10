C-130J-30 Super Hercules to fly over Lane Stadium during Saturday’s football game

The U.S. Air Force will send a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the start of Saturday’s football game against Middle Tennessee, which is also Military Appreciation Day in Lane Stadium and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets’ reunion.

Coordinated by Virginia Tech’s Air Force ROTC, the flyover is subject to change based on weather and operational requirements. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The C-130J-30 Super Hercules is the “stretch” version of the transport aircraft, measuring 112 feet long (a third of the length of Worsham Field) with a wingspan of 132 feet, according to the Air Force. It can carry a variety of oversized cargo, including everything from utility helicopters and six-wheeled armored vehicles to standard palletized cargo and military personnel.

Basic and specialized versions of the aircraft perform diverse roles, including airlift support, aeromedical missions, weather reconnaissance, firefighting duties for the U.S. Forest Service, and natural disaster relief missions.

Saturday’s flight crew will include Air Force Capt. David “Brick” Jacobs, C-130J instructor pilot at the 62nd Airlift Squadron, a 2011 Corps of Cadets graduate who earned a degree in computer science from the College of Engineering with minors in leadership studies and mathematics.

The 62nd Airlift Squadron is part of the 314th Airlift Wing at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

Other events planned during the game include:

Cadets will be collecting donations for the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, Virginia, at all gates before kickoff. Since 2001, the Corps has collected more than $200,000 for the memorial and is the largest, non-corporate sponsor of the D-Day memorial.

More than 200 Corps of Cadets alumni will march onto the field during the pre-game ceremonies to honor our flag during the National Anthem.