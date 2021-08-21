Beach joins Oxendine’s Longwood baseball staff as volunteer assistant

Longwood University baseball head coach Chad Oxendine’s first coaching staff at Longwood continues to round into form with the hiring of Mickey Beach as volunteer assistant coach.

Beach comes to Longwood from his alma mater at Coastal Carolina, where he spent the past five years on staff alongside Oxendine and under 1,200-game winner Gary Gilmore. In that time, Beach served as both a graduate assistant and a student manager and helped the Chanticleers win a pair of Sun Belt titles, including the conference tournament in both 2018 and 2019.

“Mickey Beach brings enthusiasm and an extreme passion for the game of baseball to our program,” said Oxendine. “His love for student athletes is unmatched. He has a relentless work ethic that is sure to help develop each player on our squad.

“Mickey has been by my side for the last 4 years. His loyalty and determination to be better every single day is what excites me about him being a Lancer.”

As a graduate assistant at Coastal Carolina, Beach earned a pair of master’s degrees in three years while also fulfilling coaching duties that included assisting with infielders and serving as a liaison to the analytics team. He also directed the student managers, developing their schedules and responsibilities.

“I am excited to join the program at Longwood University and help coach Oxendine build a culture that is second to none,” Beach said. “Coach Oxendine is one of the best baseball minds I have been around, and I believe in his vision for the program to bring a Big South baseball championship to Farmville.”

As an undergraduate student at Coastal Carolina, Beach was a student manager for two years while completing his undergraduate degree. He was the head on-field undergraduate manager with duties that included coordinating and organizing the equipment room and working with the operations director.

Outside of Coastal Carolina, Beach was an assistant coach with the Onondaga Flames of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League in 2017. He also worked as an assistant camp coordinator for Gary Gilmore Baseball Camps for five years where he was an instructor and helped market the camp.

Beach holds dual master’s degrees in business administration and sport management and an undergraduate degree in recreation and sport management.