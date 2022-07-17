Augusta takes down Fredericksburg on Saturday night
The Augusta GreenJackets took it to the FredNats on Saturday night at SRP Park to the tune of a 9-2 win. Augusta hit three home runs, and the FredNats narrowly avoided the shutout with a pair of runs in the ninth inning.
Bryan Caceres got the start for Fredericksburg, and he kept the team in the game. Caceres pitched four innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Miguel Gomez also made his FredNat debut after being called up from the Florida Complex League, and he pitched two innings of one-run ball with a strikeout.
Augusta’s Caleb Durbin had four hits and three RBIs, including a home run. The GreenJackets scored two in the first, one in the second, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Seven different FredNats had hits in the game, but the team didn’t break through in the run column until the ninth inning when T.J. White doubled home Drew Millas – who reached base three times in the game – to avoid the shutout. Andry Arias then drove in Branden Boissiere with a single, but White was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
The FredNats will try to salvage the final game of the series tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. in the final game before the All-Star break. LHP Pablo Aldonis makes his FredNat debut after being called up from the Florida Complex League on Tuesday.