Augusta County: Search underway for missing man

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 9:16 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing endangered person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on Monday at 11:15 a.m.

The missing person is classified as missing endangered because his safety may be in danger.

Malcolm Miller Sipe III, 50, is 5’9”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He left the home on foot.

If anyone has any information about this missing endangered person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.