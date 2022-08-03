Auerbach homers, racks up four hits in series opener to lead Squirrels to win
Brett Auerbach’s four-hit performance and a trio of home runs rocketed the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-1 victory against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Auerbach went 4-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and a walk over five plate appearances. As a team, the Flying Squirrels (49-47, 9-18) have smacked 123 home runs this year.
The Flying Squirrels captured a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning off a solo home run by Auerbach. It was Auerbach’s 12th home run of the season and his second consecutive game with a homer.
With one out in the fifth inning, Michael Gigliotti scorched a ball to right field for a triple. Tyler Fitzgerald propelled a two-run homer to left-center field to score Gigliotti and increased the Richmond lead to 3-0.
The Fisher Cats (44-53, 13-15) broke the shutout in the bottom of the eighth when Luis De Los Santos lined an RBI double to right field.
With two outs in the ninth inning, the Flying Squirrels collected four consecutive walks, including a bases-loaded walk for Armani Smith. With the bases still loaded, Carter Aldrete crushed his first Double-A home run to left field, a grand slam to push the Richmond advantage to 8-1.
Starter Jake Dahlberg (Win, 4-7) struck out five over five innings with four hits and two walks. Dahlberg stranded five baserunners in his fifth scoreless start of the season.
Solomon Bates followed with 1.1 scoreless innings, Chris Wright allowed a base hit in the seventh induced a double to hold New Hampshire scoreless. Taylor Rashi struck out three consecutive batters in the ninth inning.
New Hampshire starter Alejandro Melean (Loss, 0-1) allowed four hits and one run over four innings in his first home start for the Fisher Cats.
The series continues Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Wil Jensen (0-1, 6.23) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Paxton Schultz (6-4, 4.52).
The Flying Squirrels return home from Aug. 16-21 to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it is Salute to the Peanut Night at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans 15 and older will go home with a Peanut T-shirt presented by Virginia Peanut Farmers Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
