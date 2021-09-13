ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Sept. 24-25
The ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the weekend of Sept. 24-25.
Friday, Sept. 24
- Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
- Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN (previously announced)
Saturday, Sept. 25
- Missouri at Boston College, noon, ESPN2
- Richmond at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN
- New Hampshire at Pitt, noon, ACCNX/ESPN+
- Central Connecticut at Miami 12:30 p.m., RSN
- Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation after games of Sept. 18)
- Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
- North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
All times are Eastern.