ACC Football: Game times, TV networks for Sept. 24-25

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Sep. 13, 2021, 1:29 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

ACC footballThe ACC announced the following football game times and networks for the weekend of Sept. 24-25.

Friday, Sept. 24

  • Wake Forest at Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)
  • Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACCN (previously announced)

Saturday, Sept. 25

  • Missouri at Boston College, noon, ESPN2
  • Richmond at Virginia Tech, noon, ACCN
  • New Hampshire at Pitt, noon, ACCNX/ESPN+
  • Central Connecticut at Miami 12:30 p.m., RSN
  • Clemson at NC State, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN (network designation after games of Sept. 18)
  • Louisville at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
  • Kansas at Duke, 4 p.m., ACCN
  • North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

All times are Eastern.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news